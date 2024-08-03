As UPSC, police turn up the heat on IAS officer Puja Khedkar, she flees to...., claims report

Controversial IAS officer Puja Khedkar reportedly fled to Dubai to avoid arrest after being denied anticipatory bail by Delhi's Patiala House Court.

The most controversial IAS officer, Puja Khedkar, who has been accused of forging a disability claim during her Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam selection, has reportedly fled to Dubai to evade arrest, according to a report by News 18. If these reports prove to be accurate, authorities are set to initiate an international manhunt to apprehend her.

This development follows the decision by Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Thursday to deny anticipatory bail to Khedkar. The court highlighted the seriousness of the allegations against her, stating that they “require a thorough investigation.” Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala noted that custodial interrogation of Khedkar is essential to unravel the entire conspiracy and identify other individuals who might be involved.

However, as per new reports, sources have told News18 that Puja Khedkar has not fled abroad and is still in India. Previous reports had suggested she had escaped to Dubai to avoid arrest. However, sources confirm that there is no immigration record of Khedkar traveling out of the country.

The court's decision underscores the gravity of the accusations leveled against Khedkar, who is alleged to have used fraudulent means to pass the UPSC examination. The judge has instructed the investigating agency to broaden its probe, specifically directing it to scrutinize candidates recommended by the UPSC in recent years. This includes investigating those who may have surpassed the permissible age limit under the OBC quota and individuals who received benefits for persons with benchmark disabilities despite not being eligible.

Moreover, the Delhi Police have been tasked with determining whether UPSC officials aided Khedkar in her alleged fraudulent activities. This investigation is crucial to understand the extent of the conspiracy and to hold all involved parties accountable.

Khedkar, in her anticipatory bail plea, maintained her innocence, asserting that she has been wrongly accused in the FIR. She argued that no prima facie offence could be identified against her upon reviewing the FIR. Advocate Bina Madhvan, representing Khedkar, submitted that Khedkar is certified as a candidate with multiple disabilities, having a permanent benchmark disability of 47%. The FIR was filed the day after this certification was presented, leading to suspicions about the timing and motivations behind the allegations.

Special Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava, representing the Delhi Police, opposed the bail plea, noting that the initial grounds for seeking bail were based on mental illness. However, the plea was later modified to include multiple disabilities, which Srivastava argued indicated a shifting stance that necessitates custodial interrogation to resolve inconsistencies and thoroughly investigate the case.

Senior Advocate Naresh Kaushik, representing the UPSC, contended that there was prima facie evidence of an offence, as Khedkar had admitted to providing false information about the number of attempts. Kaushik argued that Khedkar's actions constituted an abuse of the process of law, not only before the UPSC but also in courts of law. He emphasized that securing public employment through unlawful means is an offence against society as a whole. Khedkar, fully aware and knowledgeable, committed an offence by submitting false information in her application forms.

As the investigation continues, the authorities are committed to uncovering the full extent of the alleged fraud and ensuring that justice is served. The case has highlighted significant concerns about the integrity of the UPSC examination process and the need for stringent measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

