'Your pride will be...': Kangana Ranaut's old remark against Uddhav Thackeray goes viral amid Eknath Shinde revolt

Kangana Ranaut's PoK remark had triggered controversy (File)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is currently battling a rebellion in the party ranks led by his close confidante Eknath Shinde, who has claimed the support of 40 MLAs. There are reports that the chief minister is contemplating resignation. Meanwhile, many Twitter users have blamed bad karma for the political crisis. Some have even shared actor Kangana Ranaut's 2020 video against Thackeray in which she prophesized that his "arrogance" would be shattered.

Ranaut, known to be a BJP supporter, had made the remark after BMC demolished her office in Mumbai over alleged illegal construction.

The demolition took place days after she had a Twitter exchange with Sanjay Raut. She later likened the Mumbai police with mafia and compared Mumbai with PoK, triggering a massive controversy.

"Uddhav Thackeray, you think you have taken a revenge on me? Today my house has been demolished, tomorrow your pride will be shattered," she had said.

"What goes around comes around, karma," wrote a twitter user.

"Hindu's Mob Linching, Arnab Goswami's illegal arrest, Kangana Rannaut Harassment, Stopping Rana's To Read Hanuman Chalisa many more, Karma has Hit Hard To MVA And Uddhav Thackeray Ji," wrote another user.

Another Twitter user invoked the sedition case against MP Navneet Rana.

Sedition charges against #NavneetRana for reciting Hanuman Chalisa in front of Matoshree (#UddhavThackeray's residence). Bulldozed #KanganaRanaut's house for speaking against Naughty Govt. Now it's Karma's turn and it is hitting back and very hard. #MVACollapses #ShivSenaMLAs," the user wrote.

"Naughty government which arrested a sitting MP for wanting to recite Hanuman chalisa is likely to be dissolve in sometime today. Uddhav is likely to resign. Karma Is a Queen they said, Very well said," wrote another user.