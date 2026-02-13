'As two close neighbours...': PM Modi speaks with Tarique Rahman after BNP's Bangladesh election victory

Will India extradite Sheikh Hasina after Tarique Rahman's Bangladesh election win? Here's what BNP leader said
INDIA
On Thursday, parliamentary elections were held in Bangladesh for the first time since a youth-led uprising toppled the government of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who has since been hiding in the Indian capital.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (February 13) spoke with Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chief Tarique Rahman after his party secured a decisive victory in a landmark national election. In a post on X, PM Modi said he had conveyed his "best wishes and support" in Rahman's "endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh." On Thursday, parliamentary elections were held in Bangladesh for the first time since a youth-led uprising toppled the government of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who has since been hiding in the Indian capital.
In his X post, PM Modi said he was "delighted" to speak with Rahman. "As two close neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural ties, I reaffirmed India’s continued commitment to the peace, progress, and prosperity of both our peoples," he added. PM Modi's message came after Rahman-led BNP secured a landslide victory in Bangladesh's 13th national election. Of the nearly 300 seats declared so far, the BNP and its allies have won 212 seats -- surpassing the halfway mark. An 11-party alliance led by the hardline party Jamaat-e-Islami has bagged 77 seats.
Delighted to speak with Mr. Tarique Rahman. I congratulated him on the remarkable victory in the Bangladesh elections.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2026
I conveyed my best wishes and support in his endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh.
As two close neighbours with deep-rooted…
After Friday's results, 60-year-old Tarique Rahman is set to become the next prime minister of Bangladesh. He had returned to his homeland just weeks ahead of the vote, after spending nearly two decades in exile in the UK. Rahman has reportedly won both the seats he contested. Rahman is the eldest son of former Bangladesh president Ziaur Rahman and three-time prime minister Khaleda Zia, who died in December. Hasina's party, the Awami League, was barred from contesting the key election.