As rains wreak havoc, Tamil Nadu govt declares two-day holiday for schools, colleges in 9 districts

Tamil Nadu is already reeling under the impact of rain fury and the Met Department has predicted further rain over the next five days. In wake of the warning, the state government has declared a holiday on Wednesday and Thursday for schools and colleges in 9 districts.

These nine districts include Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, and Nagapattinam.

Meanwhile, State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran said that water is being pumped out of low-lying areas after a lull in rainfall on Tuesday. He said that rescue operations are underway by the NDRF, army, and Fire Department personnel.

A depression is expected to form over the southeast and southwest Bay of Bengal due to cyclonic circulation gathering strength over the area, and the Met Department expects it to hit the coast of north Tamil Nadu in the next 36 hours.

As a result, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall is possible across Tamil Nadu, south coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala, over the next five days, the Met Department has said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alerts for Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Karaikal for Tuesday. Similarly, red alerts have been sounded for Cuddalore, Viluppuram, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Karaikal, on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Thiruvallur, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Viluppuram and Tiruvannamalai, have been put on red alert. Fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea off Tamil Nadu, southern Andhra Pradesh, and towards the Sri Lankan coast.