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As Rahul Gandhi looks for Congress revival in Bengal, KC Venugopal denies TMC merger rumours

As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hold talks of party's revival in Bengal, KC Venugopal clarified that claims of TMC-Congress merger are just "rumours" and are baseless.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 11, 2026, 06:32 PM IST

As Rahul Gandhi looks for Congress revival in Bengal, KC Venugopal denies TMC merger rumours
Rahul Gandhi eyes Congress revival in Bengal while the party denies merger claims with TMC (ANI)
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Amid rumours of Congress and Trinamool Congress merger spreading, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal on Thursday clarified that these are just speculations and denied any possibility of a potential merger between the two parties terming such claims as “baseless rumours.” 

KC Venugopal addresses rumours 

Addressing a press conference, Venugopal clarified that recent high-level meetings, including talks between TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and separate discussions between TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi, were strictly routine. 

He also emphasised that the primary focus of these interactions remains a unified front to “strengthen the fight against this anti-democratic government.” “These are totally rumours. Yesterday, our communication secretary already stated that these are baseless things. Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee held routine discussions when they met Madam (Sonia Gandhi) and Rahul Gandhi. That's an extension of the India Alliance discussion, because everybody wants to strengthen India Alliance. Everybody wants to strengthen the fight against this anti-democratic government. We will go together in that way, that is only the discussion point, nothing else,” he said. 

Congress’ revival in West Bengal 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is now focusing on strengthening the party in West Bengal with the changing political dynamics. In this regard, he started internal discussions days before meeting TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday. Both the meetings came at a time when many leaders have been leaving the party who seem to have lost its shine after being the center of power in the state for 15 years. 

According to a Hindustan Times report, Gandhi met former West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury a few days ago for various core issues, including the party’s revival in the state. Notably, Congress had lost power in West Bengal 49 years ago in 1977, marking an end to its 34-year rule and paving way for the next decades of Communist rule. Reports suggest that Chowdhury, a major critic of TMC due to his position in the assembly, told Gandhi that the Congress, which won two of 294 seats in this year’s assembly elections, has a “golden opportunity” to take back power in West Bengal.  

The discussion included using demography as an advantage in the state. In WB, Muslims account for 27% of the state’s population, as per 2011 census that may turn in favour of the Congress.


(With inputs from ANI)

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