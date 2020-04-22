As quarantine period of Wadhawan family ends today, Maharashtra government asks ED, CBI to take their custody

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Desmukh on Wednesday informed that Wadhawan family's home quarantine ends at 2 PM today, adding that he has written a letter to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI to take them into custody.

After the quarantine ends, the family will be in the custody of Maharashtra police until the ED assumes responsibility towards them.

It must be noted that the Wadhawan family, was placed under institutional quarantine at a government hospital in Panchgani by the local police after they visited Mahabaleshwar at a time when the entire country is under lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19. A case has also been registered against the family under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the investigation will commence soon.

It may be noted that DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan are co-accused in the Yes Bank fraud case and are being investigated for alleged money laundering. They are currently out on bail. Despite this, Amitabh Gupta, Principal Secretary, Home Department of Maharashtra government, issued a special pass to the Wahdawan brothers to travel from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar for a "family emergency".

Notably, DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan had not appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last month in connection with the probe against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others for laundering amounts ranging up to Rs 4,300 crore.

Kapil Wadhawan had apparently cited coronavirus pandemic as the reason for his inability to join the investigation.