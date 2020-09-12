As peace talks with Taliban begin, India extends support for 'immediate ceasefire' in Afghanistan

Headlines

MS Dhoni's patriotic tribute on India's 77th Independence Day at his Ranchi farmhouse, watch video

DNA TV Show: PM Modi targets three evils in his Independence Day speech

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa calls Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan similar in this one aspect

India, China agree to resolve remaining issues along LAC in expeditious manner

Ukrainian singer Uma Shanti booked for insulting tricolour at Pune event; video surfaces

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

MS Dhoni's patriotic tribute on India's 77th Independence Day at his Ranchi farmhouse, watch video

DNA TV Show: PM Modi targets three evils in his Independence Day speech

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa calls Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan similar in this one aspect

10 health benefits of jeera water

Diabetes: 5 'besan' snacks with low glycemic index

12 Bollywood actors who aced the role of Army officers on screen

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Pooja Bhatt Explains Why Abhishek Lost, Reacts To Mahesh Bhatt Getting Trolled

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Manisha Rani Explains Why She Flirted With Elvish; Reacts To Bebika's Allegations

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Bebika Dhurve Says Abhishek Was 'Arrogant', Reveals She Apologized To Salman

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa calls Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan similar in this one aspect

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 plot similar to Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2? Here’s what we know

HomeIndia

India

As peace talks with Taliban begin, India extends support for 'immediate ceasefire' in Afghanistan

India's External Affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar, who joined the meet virtually, reiterated that Afghan peace process should be "Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled".

article-main
Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Sep 12, 2020, 02:55 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India has extended its support for a ceasefire in Afghanistan at the ceremony marking the beginning of talks between Afghan Govt and Taliban in Doha.

India's External Affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar, who joined the meet virtually, reiterated that Afghan peace process should be "Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled" and it should "respect national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan" as well as "promote human rights and democracy".

He also stated that the process should "ensure the interest of minorities, women and the vulnerable" & "effectively address violence across the country".

On the issue of terrorism, Jaishankar said, "soil of Afghanistan should not be used for anti-India activities". According to a United Nations report earlier this year, about 6000-6500 Pakistani terrorists are based in Afghanistan.

He highlighted India's role as a development partner of Afghanistan, and how it reached out amidst the coronavirus pandemic. New Delhi is Afghanistan's major development partner and has built number infrastructure projects in the country like India Afghanistan friendship dam in the western province of Herat & the Afghan Parliament in capital Kabul.

Joint Secretary, Pakistan Afghanistan & Iran (PAI) division in the Ministry of External Affairs, JP Singh is present physically at the ceremony.

India was present along with around 30 countries at the ceremony. All the countries that border Afghanistan have been invited which includes Iran, Pakistan and many central Asian countries.

WION was the first to break on Friday that India will be present at the ceremony in Doha. Official negotiations between the Taliban and Afghan government start on Monday.

Earlier this year, India was present at the signing of US-Taliban deal which was signed on February 29 this year in Doha. The then Indian envoy in Doha P Kumaran represented India.

The Afghan government is being represented by Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Dr Abdullah Abdullah, Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar, Afghan President’s Special Representative on Peace Affairs Abdul Salam Rahimi and State Minister for Peace Affairs Seyed Sa’adat Mansour Naderi. In his speech, Abdullah Abdullah called for a "humanitarian ceasefire".

Taliban is being represented by Abdul Ghani Baradar. 

US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo is in Qatar to attend the opening ceremony of Afghanistan peace negotiations. The Afghan govt negotiating delegation reached for Doha on Friday to start peace negotiations with the Taliban group. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This superstar appeared in first remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Don; and not Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Ranveer Singh

Meet IIT-IIM alumnus who leads Rs 80,077 crore company

Jailer box office collection day 5: Rajinikanth’s film holds well on Monday, within touching distance of Rs 350 crore

Alia Bhatt dangles on wires, performs stunts with Gal Gadot in BTS glimpses from her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone

'Can imagine Congress mindset': Anurag Thakur on Kharge skipping Independence Day 2023 event at Red Fort

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE