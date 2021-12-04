As Omicron fear intensifies, West Bengal government issues new travel guidelines

Just two days after the first two cases of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron were detected in India, the CM Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has now issued a new travel advisory for passengers arriving in West Bengal from 'at risk' countries.

The West Bengal government said that travelers will have to stay in quarantine for seven days. On the other hand, travelers who are arriving in West Bengal from other parts of India will have to submit a negative RT-PCR report.

A government official said that the government is also keeping a close eye on passengers from neighbouring countries - Bangladesh and Singapore. "There will be strict vigilance at the airport. All travelers will have to furnish negative RTPCR test reports. In case one tests positive for Omicron, we will follow the protocol set by the union home department," the official stated.

West Bengal government - Revised guidelines

If you are traveling to West Bengal from any other state of India then you must carry an RT-PCR report from 72 hours before you board the flight. Passengers arriving from 'at rik' countries will have to go through a compulsory 7-day quarantine. A special ward will be set up at the government-run Beliaghata ID Hospital, specifically for patients who test positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, new COVID-19 cases in West Bengal have been decreasing for four days consecutively, while that of daily deaths due to the disease hovered between 12 and 13 during the period, according to the state health department data. The state on Friday registered 608 new cases, pushing the tally to 16,18,016, while 13 fresh fatalities took the death toll to 19,523, the department said in a bulletin.