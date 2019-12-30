As normalcy returns in valley, J&K administration releases five detained politicians; more to follow over next few days

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) administration on Monday released at least five political leaders who had remained detained for the past four months at an MLA hostel in Srinagar. All of them were detained on August 5, when the Centre announced the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state.

The ones who were released on this day are Ishfaq Jabbar and Ghulam Nabi Bhat (former legislators of Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC)), Zahoor Mir and Yasir Reshi (former legislators of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP)), and Bashir Mir, a former Independent legislator.

However, more than 30 politicos, including NC president Farooq Abdullah, PDF chief Mehbooba Mufti, and former J&K CM Omar Abdullah are still under detention. The Centre has not provided any definite date for their release, only letting on that they will be freed at an 'appropriate' time.

However, sources reported that the Centre plans to release as many as 50 detainees over the next few days.

The politicians are being released as the Centre considers much-deserved normalcy to be gradually returning to the valley. After about 5 months of revocation of Article 370, the union territory has been returning to normalcy. Locals in Srinagar were seen on roads, carrying out their daily chores. Street markets were open and customers thronged to buy commodities.

Public transport services have also resumed, bringing relief for commuters. Broadband internet services are being restored in the valley in a phased manner, according to BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav. Government has also provided internet facilitation centres to help students and youth to use internet services.