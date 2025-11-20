As Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM, Tejashwi Yadav BREAKS SILENCE on RJD-Congress Mahagathbandhan poll debacle, says, 'hope new government...'

After Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM for tenth time at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan, Tejashwi Yadav breaks silence on RJD-Congress led Mahagathbandhan's debacle in Bihar elections 2025. He said, 'Heartfelt best wishes...'

After Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM for tenth time at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan, Tejashwi Yadav breaks silence on massive loss of RJD-Congress led Mahagathbandhan in Bihar elections 2025. While congratulating Nitish Kumar, he said that he 'hopes' new government will live up to expectations of people.

On his X, Tejashwi Yadav said, “Heartfelt best wishes to all the ministers of the Bihar government who took the oath as members of the Council of Ministers, I hope that the new government will live up to the hopes and expectations of responsible people, fulfill its promises and declarations, and bring positive and qualitative changes in the lives of the people of Bihar.'

Bihar election results 2025

The NDA seured a historic landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar assembly polls, winning 202 of the 243 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan managed to secure only 35 seats.

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats.

While in Mahagrathbandhan, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 25 seats, the Indian National Congress six, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) [CPI(ML)(L)] two, the Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) one, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] one seat.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) secured five seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won one seat.

The Bihar assembly elections were held in two phases on November 6 and 11. Bihar recorded a historic 67.13 per cent voter turnout, the highest since 1951.