As Nepal crisis deepens, ex-Indian envoys issue stern warning to New Delhi: ‘India’s neighbourhood is…’

The Himalayan nation reeled under a grave political crisis, with Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli resigning on Tuesday amid large-scale demonstrations in Kathmandu, and protesters setting on fire the Nepalese leader’s private house in Balkot and attacking the residences of various former ministers.

Latest News

PTI

Updated : Sep 10, 2025, 07:33 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

As Nepal crisis deepens, ex-Indian envoys issue stern warning to New Delhi: ‘India’s neighbourhood is…’
As Nepal plunged into chaos in the face of massive anti-government protests, various former Indian ambassadors said New Delhi must watch this unfolding situation “very closely,” with some underlining that India’s neighbourhood is “indeed in turmoil,” which is not a healthy sign. They cited instances of public protests, largely led by youth, that had led to political upheavals and the toppling of governments in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in recent years.

India’s neighbourhood in turmoil, New Delhi must watch the situation carefully: Ex-Indian envoys

The Himalayan nation reeled under a grave political crisis, with Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli resigning on Tuesday amid large-scale demonstrations in Kathmandu, and protesters setting on fire the Nepalese leader’s private house in Balkot and attacking the residences of various former ministers.

Violent protests by youths against a government ban on social media sites rocked Nepal on Monday, with police’s use of force leaving at least 19 people dead and over 300 others injured. Veteran diplomat Venu Rajamony said what is happening in Nepal is “not just shocking, but also worrying”.

“It comes on the trail of what happened in Sri Lanka and in Bangladesh. So, in that sense, there has been a series of incidents of instability in countries in the neighbourhood, which have led to the collapse of regimes and their leaders fleeing, etc. It is clearly not a healthy sign,” he told PTI.

Rajamony, who served as India’s ambassador to the Netherlands from 2017 to 2020, and various other ambassadors suggested that while India should “let domestic process play out” in Nepal, New Delhi should carefully watch the unfolding situation in the neighbouring country. “I think we have to wait for things to settle down...(but) we should watch this very carefully, because of all the implications it has for us and for our interests in Nepal,” Rajamony said.

Ashok Kantha, who has served in Nepal as a deputy chief of mission in Kathmandu from 1997 to 2000, also called for a ‘wait and watch’ approach for now. “My own experience has been that we should let the domestic process play out. I don’t think, at this point in time, we can really have a role, and our intervention will become a counterproductive act. So we have to first see, assess the situation,” he told PTI.

He, however, stressed the need to ensure that Indians in Nepal are protected and India’s interests safeguarded. The Embassy of India in Kathmandu on Tuesday issued emergency contact numbers for its nationals in Nepal, asking them to contact in case of any emergency or need for assistance.

Nepal crisis impact on India 

On suggestions that the turmoil in Nepal is happening at a time when India-China relations are on the mend, Kantha said, “I think we should not look at all these things through the prism of our relations with China.” Rajamony echoed his views, saying “I don’t think China is a factor here”, but emphasised “our neighbourhood is indeed in turmoil”.

In Sri Lanka’s case, there is stability after the 2022 protests, and Bangladesh is supposed to be moving towards an election, he said.

“Myanmar continues to be an unstable place, but also moving towards an election. But you also have the Taliban sitting in Afghanistan, as well as the uncertainties in Pakistan. So, overall, it is a difficult neighbourhood for us...(it) calls for heightened attention and deft diplomacy on our part,” Rajamony added.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
