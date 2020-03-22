As Mumbai reports coronavirus fatality, Sec 144 imposed across Maharashtra; CM urges all to extend 'Janata Curfew'

In light of the heightened concern on the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray enforced Section 144 across Maharashtra, thereby putting the entire state under curfew. Thackeray also requested the citizens to extend the 'Janata Curfew', proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be observed on Sunday, till Monday morning.

"I would like to request everyone to continue Janata Curfew till tomorrow morning. I have no option left but to apply Section 144 in Maharashtra. No flights outside of India will be allowed to land in Mumbai," said Chief Minister Thackeray, adding that the percentage of employees working in government offices has been brought down to 5% from 25%.

The fifth death from the coronavirus disease in India was also reported from Maharashtra on this day, as a 63-year-old succumbed to the virus in Mumbai. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday confirmed that the deceased had a travel history, as well as a medical history of diabetes and hypertension. He had been admitted to a private hospital on March 19 after testing positive for the virus and displaying severe symptoms. He succumbed to the virus on late Saturday night.

According to reports, a few companies like Mahindra & Mahindra have decided to suspend their manufacturing operations in plants situated in places like Chakan (Pune) and Kandivali (Mumbai) from Monday night. The plants also remain suspended for Sunday, owing to the 'Janata Curfew'.

However, Health Minister Tope said that the curfew had a good response in the state. "I thank all for observing this," he said, pointing out that Mumbai had gone into a voluntary lockdown.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra rose to 74 on Sunday, with 10 new cases in the past 24 hours. Of these 10 cases, six are in Mumbai while the rest four are in Pune, officials said.

As of now, Maharashtra has the highest number of positive coronavirus cases in the country.