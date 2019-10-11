As Modi-Xi to hold talks in Mahabalipuram today, Pak plans big missile test

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are all set to meet for their second informal talks to be hosted in Tamil Nadu's Mahabalipuram.

However, intelligence sources have revealed that when Xi Jinping and PM Modi meeting will be underway, at the same time Pakistan is planning a big missile test near Karachi port.

A Notices to Airmen (NOTAM) has been issued by the Pakistan civil aviation authorities regarding air routes diversion on October 10 from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and October 11 to 12 between 9.30 am to 12.30 noon.

Intelligence agencies have indicated that Pakistan is planning to conduct this test in the Sonmiani test range which is 40 km northwest of Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi.

All international flights from Karachi airport has been diverted to different air routes on these particular slots.

NOTAM has clearly mentioned that this is issued because of operational reasons.

Earlier in August this year, Pakistan authorities had issued same kind of NOTAM during which they have test-fired the "Gaznavi Missile" with the range of 290 km.

As per the agencies report, this is kind of power show off by the Pakistani army to handel the domestic face-saving.