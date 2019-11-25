As Maharashtra drama continues, Shiv Sena agrees to make Ajit Pawar CM for 2.5 years: Sources

Maharashtra drama: Two days after Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra chief minister for his second term and NCP's Ajit Pawar as deputy CM, as per sources, Shiv Sena is willing to agree on sharing chief minister's post with NCP's Ajit Pawar for 2.5 years each in order to keep hopes on for a Sena-NCP-Congress led government in the state.

Meanwhile, later today (Monday) the Supreme Court will hear petitions against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his decision to revoke President's rule and administer oath-taking ceremony of Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on November 23.

The Supreme Court opened on Sunday to hear a petition by Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP alliance which sought direction to hold immediate floor test in Maharashtra, a day after an early morning swearing-in ceremony was held in Mumbai.

Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra chief minister along with NCP's Ajit Pawar who was sworn in as state's deputy chief minister after the President's rule was lifted at 5:47 am in the morning on Saturday.

Refusing interim relief to the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress combine to direct the Fadnavis government to undertake floor test within 24 hours, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to place before it on Monday morning the letters of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari inviting Fadnavis and of the BJP staking his claim to form the government in the state.

The sudden turn of events stung the Sena-NCP-Congress combine that had agreed to form a coalition government and install Uddhav Thackeray as the chief minister. The event came as a bigger shock to NCP chief Sharad Pawar as his nephew Ajit Pawar extended support to the BJP, claiming that he was acting as the legislature party leader.