As low pressure weakens, monsoon may get slower: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday (June 14) that monsoon has covered a large part of the west and central India but its progress is expected to get slower this week as low pressure weakens.

The IMD said in a statement that the monsoon has advanced into the remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, some parts of northeast Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, remaining parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai), some parts of Madhya Pradesh, most parts of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand and some more parts of Bihar.

"Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of north Arabian Sea, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar and some parts of East Uttar Pradesh during next 48 hours," the IMD said.

IMD Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra predicted that the progress will be slow for a week after that.

"The low-pressure area that helped in the progress of monsoon last week is weakening. So, the progress of the monsoon will be slow for a week," Mohapatra added.

He noted that the formation of another low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal next week would help in the progress of monsoon.

The IMD statement added that widespread to widespread rainfall is very likely to continue over Maharashtra, Gujarat, most parts of central and east India during next 4-5 days with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat.

Isolated heavy over south Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Marathwada are likely during next 2-3 days, the IMD said.

The IMD said that India has received over 31 per cent more rainfall so far this season. Of the four meteorological divisions, the south peninsula has received 20 per cent more rainfall; central India has 94 per cent more precipitation and northwest India has 19 per cent more rainfall.