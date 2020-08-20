As heavy rains lash national capital, flight operations may be disrupted: ATC alerts airlines

As heavy rains lash the national capital since morning, Delhi's Air Traffic Control warned all airline carriers that flight operation at Delhi`s IGI Airport could be affected due to the downpour.

"Between 8:30 am and 10:30 am IST, it is prone to thunderstorms with light and rain and wind speed 3 knots, direction 130 degree. Hence! All airlines take necessary action. ATC also advises airlines to deal with dense clouds near the airport," Delhi ATC advised airlines.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rain would continue to occur over many places of entire Delhi during the next couple of hours.

."Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain would continue to occur over many places of entire Delhi, IGI Airport, Dadri, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater-Noida, Ballabgarh, Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar, Sohna, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Bulandshahar, Sikandarabad. Rainfall over Delhi likely to continue for the next 2 hours and subside thereafter," the IMD said.

Due to overnight downpour, several areas in the region were waterlogged, creating troubles for people. Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory informing about water logging at several places in the city including Burfkhana Chowk and MB Road at Pul Pehlad Pur, Jhilmil Underpass, Jhandewalan Mandir on Rani Jhansi Road, Ma Anandmayee Marg near DD Motors among others.

"Water logging reported at Burfkhana Chowk and MB Road at Pul Pehlad Pur (both carriageway); traffic will remain affected," it said.

IMD had predicted rainfall in Delhi till August 25.

Delhi experienced short spells of rains accompanied by dark cloud cover on Wednesday as well. The rainfall led to waterlogging in some areas and key stretches of major roads in the city.

