As Gujarat reels under massive flooding, IMD warns of rare August storm near western state

The IMD has issued a warning of a rare cyclone over Gujarat, which is already battling with massive flooding and heavy rainfall.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of a rare August storm over the Arabian Sea on Friday, i.e., August 30. The cyclone, named Asna, is extraordinary rare and first of its kind given that in August 1976.

According to the weather department, the cyclone is expected to form through a deep depression over Saurashtra and Kutch areas of Gujarat.

"DD over Saurashtra & Kachchh moved slowly SW during past 6 hours and lay centered at 1730 hours IST of today, the 29th August, 2024 over the same region near lat 23.6°N and long 69.2 °E, 70 km WNW of Bhuj (Gujarat), 50 km NE of Naliya (Gujarat) and 250 km ESE of Karachi", said IMD in a post on 'X'.

"It is likely to move WSW, emerge into NE Arabian Sea off Kachchh and adjoining Saurashtra & Pakistan coasts and intensify into a CS on 30th August. Thereafter, it would continue to move nearly WSW over northeast Arabian Sea away from Indian coast during subsequent 2 days", the weather department added.

Gujarat grappling with massive flood

The IMD warning comes at a time when Gujarat is already reeling under severe flooding resulted from heavy rain showers, which has so far took away 28 lives and more than 17,800 people have been evacuated from the low-lying areas and flood-affected regions.

Gujarat has till now received 105 per cent of its average annual rainfall, according to the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC). Moreover, several Saurashtra districts, especially Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Porbandar and Rajkot, have experienced extremely heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours.

CM Bhupendra Patel meets affected people

Earlier today, CM Bhupendra Patel met with the affected individuals and families in Vadodara.

Taking to 'X', the Chief Minister wrote, "Met the families taking shelter in safe places due to heavy rains in Vadodara and asked about their well-being. Supervised the arrangements made for them including their food, health".

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also had a telephonic conversation with the Chief Minister and extended support to the rescue and relief operations in the state, CM Patel posted on 'X'.

IMD issues red alert for Gujarat

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert signifying extremely heavy rainfall for the entire state, which is battling with heavy rainfall due to deep depression moving towards the Saurashtra region.