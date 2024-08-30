Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Desi girl's sensational belly dance to Sharara sets internet on fire, watch

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah-fame Shailesh Lodha mourns his father's death in emotional post: 'I am your shadow'

As Gujarat reels under massive flooding, IMD warns of rare August storm near western state

Meet man, who sold Rs 9549 crore stake in IndiGo, once donated Rs 100 crore to IIT Kanpur, he is...

Juhi Chawla is India's richest actress with Rs 4600 crore net worth, reason behind her increasing wealth is..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Desi girl's sensational belly dance to Sharara sets internet on fire, watch

Viral video: Desi girl's sensational belly dance to Sharara sets internet on fire, watch

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah-fame Shailesh Lodha mourns his father's death in emotional post: 'I am your shadow'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah-fame Shailesh Lodha mourns his father's death in emotional post: 'I am your shadow'

As Gujarat reels under massive flooding, IMD warns of rare August storm near western state

As Gujarat reels under massive flooding, IMD warns of rare August storm near western state

6 amazing NASA images of galaxies far away from Earth

6 amazing NASA images of galaxies far away from Earth

10 most mysterious deep-sea creatures

10 most mysterious deep-sea creatures

10 animals with amazing night vision

10 animals with amazing night vision

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Juhi Chawla is India's richest actress with Rs 4600 crore net worth, reason behind her increasing wealth is..

Juhi Chawla is India's richest actress with Rs 4600 crore net worth, reason behind her increasing wealth is..

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah-fame Shailesh Lodha mourns his father's death in emotional post: 'I am your shadow'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah-fame Shailesh Lodha mourns his father's death in emotional post: 'I am your shadow'

Meet India's second richest actor, earns Rs 27 lakh daily, richer than Amitabh, Akshay, Salman, Aamir, net worth is..

Meet India's second richest actor, earns Rs 27 lakh daily, richer than Amitabh, Akshay, Salman, Aamir, net worth is..

HomeIndia

India

As Gujarat reels under massive flooding, IMD warns of rare August storm near western state

The IMD has issued a warning of a rare cyclone over Gujarat, which is already battling with massive flooding and heavy rainfall.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 10:52 AM IST

As Gujarat reels under massive flooding, IMD warns of rare August storm near western state
Representative Image (Photo credit: PTI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of a rare August storm over the Arabian Sea on Friday, i.e., August 30. The cyclone, named Asna, is extraordinary rare and first of its kind given that in August 1976. 

According to the weather department, the cyclone is expected to form through a deep depression over Saurashtra and Kutch areas of Gujarat. 

"DD over Saurashtra & Kachchh moved slowly SW during past 6 hours and lay centered at 1730 hours IST of today, the 29th August, 2024 over the same region near lat 23.6°N and long 69.2 °E, 70 km WNW of Bhuj (Gujarat), 50 km NE of Naliya (Gujarat) and 250 km ESE of Karachi", said IMD in a post on 'X'. 

 

 

"It is likely to move WSW, emerge into NE Arabian Sea off Kachchh and adjoining Saurashtra & Pakistan coasts and intensify into a CS on 30th August. Thereafter, it would continue to move nearly WSW over northeast Arabian Sea away from Indian coast during subsequent 2 days", the weather department added. 

Gujarat grappling with massive flood

The IMD warning comes at a time when Gujarat is already reeling under severe flooding resulted from heavy rain showers, which has so far took away 28 lives and more than 17,800 people have been evacuated from the low-lying areas and flood-affected regions. 

Gujarat has till now received 105 per cent of its average annual rainfall, according to the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC). Moreover, several Saurashtra districts, especially Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Porbandar and Rajkot, have experienced extremely heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours.

CM Bhupendra Patel meets affected people

Earlier today, CM Bhupendra Patel met with the affected individuals and families in Vadodara. 

Taking to 'X', the Chief Minister wrote, "Met the families taking shelter in safe places due to heavy rains in Vadodara and asked about their well-being. Supervised the arrangements made for them including their food, health". 

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also had a telephonic conversation with the Chief Minister and extended support to the rescue and relief operations in the state, CM Patel posted on 'X'. 

IMD issues red alert for Gujarat

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert signifying extremely heavy rainfall for the entire state, which is battling with heavy rainfall due to deep depression moving towards the Saurashtra region. 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Desi girl's sensational belly dance to Sharara sets internet on fire, watch

Viral video: Desi girl's sensational belly dance to Sharara sets internet on fire, watch

Mukesh Ambani's big gift for Reliance investors, announces bonus shares in...

Mukesh Ambani's big gift for Reliance investors, announces bonus shares in...

Fixed Income Exploration

Fixed Income Exploration

Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani makes big announcement, says Reliance Retail aims to...

Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani makes big announcement, says Reliance Retail aims to...

This is how Mukesh Ambani’s inspiring words helped RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka take a bold decision, WATCH

This is how Mukesh Ambani’s inspiring words helped RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka take a bold decision, WATCH

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

One of the biggest box office flops lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss was fired, director went in hiding, star disappeared

One of the biggest box office flops lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss was fired, director went in hiding, star disappeared

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement