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As Dharmendra Pradhan quits as education minister, what's next for the BJP leader?

Dharmendra Pradhan tendered his resignation as the union education minister on Saturday amid nationwide protests demanding his ouster over irregularities in national-level examinations including the medical entrance test NEET.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 27, 2026, 06:44 PM IST

As Dharmendra Pradhan quits as education minister, what's next for the BJP leader?
Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as union education minister amid nationwide protests against him.
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Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as the Union Education Minister on Saturday, becoming only the second minister under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to step down amid public pressure. The exit came after students launched nationwide protests against him over the NEET-UG paper leak scandal and other issues in the education system. As Pradhan arrived at the Parliament on Monday, many BJP MPs cheered him and raised slogans in his support. This has raised questions over what would be the next course in Pradhan's political career.

According to a report by NDTV, there is speculation that Dharmendra Pradhan might be given a role within the BJP organisation. He could also be tasked with leading the saffron party's campaign for the upcoming assembly elections in five states. Polls are set to be held in Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh in the coming months. Pradhan, an MP from Odisha, had recently served as the BJP in-charge for the Bihar assembly election. He also reportedly played a key role in West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's victory over Mamata Banerjee in the Bhabanipur constituency during the state assembly election.

Dharmendra Pradhan, 57, on Saturday (July 25) tendered his resignation as the union education minister amid nationwide protests demanding his ouster over irregularities in various national-level examinations including the medical entrance test NEET. In a statement announcing the decision, Pradhan said: "India's youth power is the real strength of this nation. My resolve is that we will not let the country's youth get trapped in a vicious cycle of confusion." Several top BJP leaders have since spoken out in support of the former minister. The student protests were spearheaded by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which began as an online satirical campaign in May. The protesting students had started a sit-in at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi in mid-June. The movement was soon joined by innovator-activist Sonam Wangchuk, who undertook a 26-day hunger strike to demand education reforms. The CJP called off the stir after Pradhan announced his resignation.

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