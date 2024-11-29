The place stands as a perfect example that even in one of the world’s most polluted cities, green living is possible

Amid Delhi’s smog-filled skies, where the air quality index (AQI) often exceeds 300, a home in Sainik Farms stands out. With an AQI of just 10-15, Peter Singh and Nino Kaur’s residence showcases how sustainable living can tackle pollution.

According to reports, their eco-friendly home features over 15,000 plants and innovative design elements. Built without cement or modern paints, the house uses lime mortar and natural materials, including stone tiles for the roof. These choices keep the house cooler during Delhi’s harsh summers while minimising its environmental impact.

The plants not only beautify the space but also ensure pristine indoor air quality, consistently maintaining an AQI below 15. Solar panels power the house, making it fully off-grid, while rainwater harvesting and recycling systems supply water for irrigation.

Remarkably, the couple grows their own food, including vegetables and mushrooms. They turn stubble—a major pollutant from nearby states—into compost to fertilize their crops.

This lifestyle change was born out of necessity. Nino, a blood cancer survivor, struggled with Delhi’s toxic air after chemotherapy. Doctors advised them to adopt an organic lifestyle. After a brief move to Goa, the couple returned with a mission to create a sustainable sanctuary in their city.

Today, their home serves as a perfect example of hope, blending ancient techniques with modern sustainability. It stands as proof that even in one of the world’s most polluted cities, green living is possible.