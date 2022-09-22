As Covid cases dip, DDMA may revoke mask fine, de-scale COVID staff and equipment at Delhi hospitals

Representational Image

As the city sees a consistent drop in COVID-19 cases, the DDMA may eliminate the Rs 500 fine for failing to wear a mask in public areas along with gradually reducing staff and equipment deployment in hospitals, sources said.

On September 22, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) convened in Delhi to assess the COVID situation in the capital city and the level of resources allocated to hospitals to combat the virus.

LG VK Saxena chaired the meeting, with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in attendance.

The DDMA had mandated that people wear face masks in public areas at its most recent meeting in April, and it had set a punishment of Rs 500 against violators.

According to sources present at the meeting on Thursday, it was resolved to increase the surveillance of ILI-SARI cases in order to find any early signs.

They said that there was also agreement to increase the existing precautionary dosage vaccination rate, which is 24 percent, to between 40 and 50 percent.

There was also an emphasis on analysing the genome sequencing data to detect any surge in cases or new variant, with the expert members also stressing that there is no need to let the guard down.

Earlier in the day, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urged people to get the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"The DDMA meeting was held under LG sir's chairmanship. Took stock of the current situation of coronavirus. Several key decisions were taken. I appeal to all Delhiites to get booster doses of the vaccine.

"Keep your family safe from coronavirus in the festive season. Follow all the protocols to protect yourself from coronavirus," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

LG साहिब की अध्यक्षता में आज DDMA की मीटिंग हुई। करोना की मौजूदा स्थिति का जायज़ा लिया। कई अहं निर्णय हुए



सभी दिल्लीवासियों से अपील है कि सब लोग वैक्सीन की बूस्टर डोज़ ज़रूर लगवायें। त्योहारों के सीज़न में अपने परिवार को करोना से सुरक्षित रखें। करोना से बचने के सभी एहतियात बरतें — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 22, 2022

Delhi on Wednesday recorded 123 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.14 per cent, according to the data shared by the health department.

