As COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, lack of hospital beds a major concern

As the coronavirus cases are increasing at a tremendous rate in the national capital, the Delhi government will require as many as 80,000 hospital beds till July 31 out of which only 9,000 hospital beds are available at present.

The national capital has reported over 1,877 coronavirus cases in a single day and the total tally of infections has crossed the 34,000-mark since the pandemic began.

Plans have been made to convert banquet halls and stadiums into make-shift hospitals. Sources close to Zee Media have suggested that some of Delhi's stadiums including the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium may be converted into a temporary hospital if the need arises.

According to the Delhi government, by July 15, the number of coronavirus patients in Delhi can be more than 2.25 lakhs. To deal with this situation, at least 33 thousand beds will be required in Delhi. By July 31, the case of COVID-19 is expected to reach 5.50 lakh, for which 80 thousand beds will be required.

Many private hospitals have increased beds by more than 20 percent, while some of them could also be converted to fully dedicated COVID-19 hospitals.

The death toll in Delhi could likely reach between 15 to 20 thousand. The situation is quite grim with many experts predicting that the condition of Delhi can be similar to that of New York, Spain and Italy, where doctors in the country would have to decide whose lives were to be saved and whose not.

At present, about 5 thousand patients are admitted to hospitals in Delhi and about 4 thousand hospital beds are vacant. But in the case of ventilators, the situation is worrisome as there are a total of 584 ventilators available in Delhi at present and only two hundred and fifty ventilators are empty. According to this, around 6 percent of patients in Delhi are in need of ventilators. And by July 31, around 4800 ventilators may be required.

Moreover, cremation ghats earmarked for performing last rites of those who died from COVID-19 has been increased from 6 to 12.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Wednesday said that regarding the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, it can be highlighted that there is transmission in the community, but whether there is 'community transmission' or not can be declared only by the central government since it is a 'technical term'. The minister called the COVID-19 crisis the "biggest tragedy in 100 years."

Notably, conflicting reports regarding the COVID-19 outbreak have become a highlight among the local and central authorities in the national capital over the past few days. While the Delhi Health Minister has insisted that community transmission has begun in Delhi, the central government is yet to announce it officially and several officials still maintain that the third phase of coronavirus transmission has not commenced till now.

As of now, the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital has reached 34687, with 1085 deaths and 12245 people cured.