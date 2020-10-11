As COVID-19 cases surge among teachers, 3-week holiday for Karnataka schools from October 12-30

As fear mounts up due to the rise in COVID-19 cases among teachers, the Karnataka government has announced a three-week mid-term holiday for all types of school activities from October 12 to 30.

"I have come to know through the media about many teachers contracting COVID-19 infection, so keeping in mind the health of teachers and students, I have directed senior officials to issue an order declaring mid-term holiday for three weeks from October 12 to 30," Yediyurappa said in a statement, reported PTI.

This comes after 34 students and some teachers tested positive for the COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the state government on Saturday made a decision to stop the Vidyagama programme for the time being. Under this programme, government school students receive schooling from teachers who visit their vicinities.

The government had earlier this month cancelled mid-term holidays, scheduled between October 3 to 26.

Karnataka has 1,23,026 active COVID-19 cases, and 9,993 deaths.

Meanwhile, Centre has given state/ UT Governments the flexibility to take a decision after 15th October 2020, to reopen schools and coaching institutions in a graded manner