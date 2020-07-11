As COVID-19 cases rise, Bengaluru to go into complete lockdown from July 14

The BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka state government on Saturday announced that Bengaluru will go into complete lockdown from 8 PM on July 14 to 5 AM on July 22 in view of the rising number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases. Only essential services will be exempted, clarified the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on this day.

As the pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire, the complete lockdown was announced in the urban and rural districts in Bengaluru. The decision was taken after considering the suggestions from experts to curb the virus spread, Chief BS Yediyurappa explained in a tweet on this day. He added that detailed guidelines will be released on Monday.

All essential services including supply of milk, vegetables, fruits, medicines, and groceries will continue uninterrupted, clarified the Chief Minister. "I appeal to people to cooperate with the government, follow all guidelines, take all precautionary steps, and help us contain the pandemic," Yediyurappa said.

Until now, COVID-19 management in Bengaluru was being done by dividing up the city into eight zones and officials paying close watch to the COVID-19 situations in each of the zones.

There was also the concept of 'Sunday lockdown', which was implemented for this month. However, the state government officials had always maintained that they were against the idea of the re-imposition of a complete lockdown. But in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the city, the step has been taken.

With 15,329 confirmed COVID-19 cases, Bengaluru Urban leads the tally in the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Karnataka. Among these, 3,436 have recovered while the death toll in the city stands at 229. More than 1,56,600 people have been tested.