As COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra rise to 38, Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple closed to devotees

In view of the coronavirus pandemic outbreak in the state, the Maharashtra government has decided to shut down the entry of devotees into the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai from Monday evening till further notice. This is presumably being done to mitigate public gatherings with an aim to cut the virus off from spreading.

On Monday, the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 infection in Maharashtra rose to 38, making it the worst-affected state in the country with the disease. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and state Health Minister Rajesh Tope conducted a review meeting on this day, along with the Chief Secretary, district magistrates, and other healthcare officials, via video conferencing.

The meeting raises important questions such as the urgent steps that need to be taken to check the spread of the coronavirus, especially in the wake of the sharp surge in positive cases of coronavirus infection in Maharashtra since Sunday.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had earlier announced that schools, colleges, and shopping malls in the state will remain closed till March 31.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope also said that the government has asked universities to postpone the examinations in the state. Elections to municipal corporations and panchayat have also been postponed for three months.

A total of 114 cases of coronavirus, including 17 foreign nationals, have been confirmed across India, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.