As coronavirus outbreak troubles China, Indians are searching for 'Corona beer virus'

As over 50 people have died and thousands of cases have been reported in China due to the Novel Coronavirus outbreak, people from all over the world are curious about what exactly Coronavirus is.

As expected, search terms like 'What Coronavirus is', 'Symptoms of Coronavirus', 'How Coronavirus spread', started trending.

But apart from these regular search terms, it may surprise you but terms like, 'Coronavirus beer', 'Corona virus beer' and 'Virus corona beer' have been trending in the last few days.

According to Google trends, there is a shocking spike in these search terms and people are connecting this virus with a popular beer brand.

According to data revealed, web searches are primarily from Australia, India, Canada, and America. The conclusion for the searches reveals that people are confused between Corona beer and the coronavirus, as they have similarities in names.

This is to inform you, there is no connection between Corona beer and this lethal virus.

In India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday confirmed that no Indian in China has been affected by the virus so far. It also added that the Indian embassy in Beijing is in contact with the Indian citizens, including the students in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak and other areas of the Hubei province.

A girl from Bihar's Chhapra district has been admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) after symptoms similar to coronavirus infection were found.

2019-nCoV, a strain of coronavirus, has led to an outbreak of viral pneumonia. The virus is said to have originated in a seafood market in Whan, a Chinese city, illegally selling wildlife.