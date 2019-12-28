As cold wave sweeps north India, UP Govt sanctions additional Rs 9.65 crore for distribution of blankets

The Uttar Pradesh Government on Saturday sanctioned an amount of Rs 9.65 crore for distribution of blankets in 44 districts in its effort to provide relief to people battling the severe winter season.

Blankets worth Rs 2.89 crore was distributed in various districts across the state, state relief commissioner G S Priyadarshini said.

The state had already allocated Rs 19.25 crore for distribution of blankets, and another Rs 8 crore was later provided for the same, he added.

The bone-chilling winter season has been quite hard to bear for the poor, forcing them to seek refuge in night shelters distributed across the state.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspects night shelters in Varanasi & distributes blankets to the people. pic.twitter.com/dP1E7KdIQT — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 27, 2019

In the wee hours of Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath went to inspect night shelters in Varanasi and distribute blankets to the people.

Cold wave conditions continue unabated across several parts of North India. Temperatures dipped in windy conditions in most parts of Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Western Uttar Pradesh.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the cold day conditions will continue to prevail in pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Rajasthan.