As cases surge in China, will Covid restrictions return in India? Know Health Ministry’s detailed advisory

Read Health Ministry's detailed Covid advisory here

As all the countries are easing up their Covid-19 restrictions and slacking on the strict health guidelines, the number of Covid cases is once again surging in several parts of the world, including the United States and India’s neighbouring country China.

In the midst of the explosive surge in Covid cases in China, the authorities in India have decided to take prompt action and issue an immediate health advisory. The Health Ministry will also chair a review meeting on Wednesday, chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Many are speculating that the Covid restrictions might return to India after tomorrow’s coronavirus review meeting, especially when it comes to international travel to countries like the United States, South Korea, Brazil, and China.

Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan issued an advisory for all the states, which asked the authorities to increase the rate of genome sequencing from the samples of positive Covid cases to keep track of any new variants which might emerge.

In the notification, the Health Secretary said, “ln view of the sudden spurt of cases being witnessed in Japan, USA, Korea, Brazil, and China, it's essential to gear up whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track variants through Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network.”

The notification further added, “All states are requested to ensure that as far as possible samples of all positive cases, on a daily basis, are sent to the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (IGSLs) that are mapped to the States and UTs.”

Meanwhile, health experts in China have said that an explosive Covid wave can hit the globe soon, and around 10 percent of the entire population will be left infected. Media reports state that the hospitals in China are overcrowded and crematoriums remain overflowing with bodies due to the unexpected spread of coronavirus in the country once again.

READ | China’s explosive Covid surge prompts India to adopt five-fold strategy; know Health Ministry’s latest advisory