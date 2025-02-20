An old picture of Gupta, along with former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, has been doing the rounds on social media platforms. Interestingly, Swaraj served as the CM of Delhi for two months – from October 1998 to December 1998 – becoming the first woman to hold the position.

Rekha Gupta, a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and first-time Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), took oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi on Thursday. The BJP’s choice of CM surprised many as several predicted names were sidelined. Amid all this, an old picture of Gupta, 50, with a former CM of Delhi has gone viral.

Who is that former CM?

An old picture of Gupta, along with former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, has been doing the rounds on social media platforms. Interestingly, Swaraj served as the CM of Delhi for two months – from October 1998 to December 1998 – becoming the first woman to hold the position.

In the picture, the two leaders can be seen sharing an embrace at an event.

Old click of Former Delhi CM Sushma Swaraj ji with Current Delhi CM Rekha Gupta.



Moments



Hoping she will bless her from Vaikuntha. pic.twitter.com/Yth4xOCcvc February 19, 2025

Gupta has become the 9th Chief Minister of Delhi and the fourth woman to hold the top post, replacing Atishi of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma will be the new Deputy CM of the national capital.

Besides, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra, Ashish Sood, Pankaj Kumar Singh, and Ravinder Indraj Singh were sworn in as cabinet ministers in the new Delhi government.

The BJP stormed to power in Delhi after a long gap of 27 years by winning 48 of the 70 seats in the recently-held Assembly elections.