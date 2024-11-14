The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi on Thursday morning was in the 'severe' category with a reading of 428 at 9 am. The AQI on Wednesday was reported as the worst in the country, plunging into the 'severe' category for the first time this season.

Vehicles ply on the road amid fog at Vikas Marg, in New Delhi, Thursday, November 14, 2024. (PTI Photo)

The Delhi government will ensure strict enforcement of pollution control measures under the Graded Response Action Plan Stage 2 to combat deteriorating air quality in the city, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Thursday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi on Thursday morning was in the 'severe' category with a reading of 428 at 9 am. The AQI on Wednesday was reported as the worst in the country, plunging into the 'severe' category for the first time this season.

During a press briefing, Rai attributed the worsening conditions to a combination of calm winds and a drop in temperature. He also said that GRAP III would not be imposed yet as the situation is expected to improve from tomorrow.

Citing studies, Rai said contributions from surrounding areas play a significant role in Delhi's pollution levels, with 30 percent of the pollution originating from local sources and 34 percent coming from the national capital region.

Rai assured that the Delhi government will strictly implement measures under GRAP 2 to prevent the air quality from deteriorating further.

"We will strengthen all ongoing campaigns and actions to mitigate pollution," Rai stated.

He also mentioned that the government would review all current action plans and campaigns and enhance enforcement efforts to prevent pollution levels from reaching emergency thresholds.

