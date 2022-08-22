As AAP vs BJP in Rohingya housing row continues, know all about India’s refugee policy

Representational image

The controversy regarding the housing of Rohingya Muslims in Delhi came to light when Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri lauded the move to shift the refugees into EWS flats in the national capital, providing them all with UNHRC IDs.

After his statements on the housing for Rohingyas triggered a row on social media, as well as a political tussle between the BJP and AAP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stepped in to clarify the issue, saying that no such decision has been taken regarding their shifting.

The Home Minister said that Rohingya “illegal migrants” will continue to remain in refugee camps and no call has been taken to shift them into EWS flats in Delhi and that they will soon be deported to their respective countries, as planned earlier.

Large numbers of Rohingya Muslim refugees fled to India from their home countries in the 1970s, which now remain scattered throughout the country. Most of the Rohingya refugees in India have been residing in refugee camps across the nation.

According to NGO Human Rights Watch, as many as 40,000 Rohingyas are currently residing in India, with over half of them registered with the UN Human Rights Commission. Though India has plans to deport the refugees to their home countries, many human rights groups and national opposition parties have criticized this move by the Centre.

What is India’s policy on refugees?

As of now, India does not have an official policy or law when it comes to accepting refugees from war-torn or conflicted countries. Though India is not a signatory to international laws such as the 1951 UN Convention and the 1967 Protocol, over the years the country has accepted refugees from many countries such as Myanmar and Afghanistan.

Since there are no laws that actually permit refugees to seek residence in India, those who flee their countries are most of the time not given proper documentation and are not able to seek jobs, healthcare, or housing, as per experts.

Refugees in India who are registered with the UNHRC, such as half of the Rohingya population in the country, get some protection and access to basic healthcare and education, as well as other essential support services from the UNHRC.

In a now-deleted tweet, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said, “India respects and follows UN Refugee Convention 1951 and provides refuge to all, regardless of their race, religion or creed." However, no firm law on the refugee policy in India has been proposed yet.

