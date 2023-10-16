Headlines

Aadhaar card update: How to change photo and address on your ID; check easy steps here

'As a cricket loving nation...': PM Modi on inclusion of cricket in LA Olympics

SA vs NED ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Dharamshala.

BPSC Bihar TRE Result 2023 soon: How to download, official website, other details

Meet daughter of tempo driver with just Rs 20,000 monthly earning, who became judge after clearing PCS (Judicial) exam

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Aadhaar card update: How to change photo and address on your ID; check easy steps here

'As a cricket loving nation...': PM Modi on inclusion of cricket in LA Olympics

SA vs NED ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Dharamshala.

7 Plants to keep at home to attract wealth and prosperity

10 food items to avoid in diabetes

Meet mystery girl who became internet sensation

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan create history, beat England by 69 runs; their 1st ODI Win vs England

Israel Hamas War: Israel readies ground operation, focusing on Hamas infrastructure | war in Israel

Fukrey 3's Richa, Varun, Pulkit, Manjot Reveal Their Most Middle-Class Habits | Fukrey 3 Interview

Made in just Rs 6 crore, this Salman Khan film earned over Rs 100 crore, Aditya Chopra saved it from being a disaster

Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj makers announce ticket rates at Rs 112 across nation, here’s how to watch

Bigg Boss 17: Meet Rinku Dhawan, TV actress, single mother, who married her on-screen brother, got divorced due to...

HomeIndia

India

'As a cricket loving nation...': PM Modi on inclusion of cricket in LA Olympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that as a cricket-loving nation, India specially welcomes the inclusion of cricket in the Los Angeles Olympics.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 10:15 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that as a cricket-loving nation, India specially welcomes the inclusion of cricket in the Los Angeles Olympics, reflecting the rising global popularity of this "wonderful sport". Cricket was on Monday formally included in the programme for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, delivering a massive boost to the game's global ambitions.

Besides cricket, which will be played in the T20 format, the other sports approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during its 141st session, were squash, baseball/softball, lacrosse and flag football.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said, "Absolutely delighted that baseball-softball, cricket, flag football, lacrosse and squash will feature in @LA28. This is great news for sportspersons. As a cricket-loving nation, we specially welcome the inclusion of cricket, reflecting the rising global popularity of this wonderful sport," the Prime Minister said.

Read: SC to deliver verdict tomorrow on pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriage

IOC president Thomas Bach made the announcement of cricket's inclusion along with other sports after the recommendation of the Executive Board was put to vote through a raise of hands.

The proposal to include the five sports recommended by the LA28 Organising Committee was opposed by only two of the 99 IOC members. Italy's Olympic champion shooter and sports director at LA28, Niccolo Campriani, referred to Indian superstar Virat Kohli's popularity while making the pitch to the IOC in Mumbai.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Export duty on parboiled non-basmati white rice: Govt gives big update, know what it is here

This Bigg Boss 17 couple received hate after working together, fans strongly opposed their marriage, but...

ODI World Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets

Who is Vikram Mastal, Congress leader, ‘Hanuman’ on TV, going against CM Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh election 2023?

Hamas-Israel war: US intelligence warned of increased risk of conflict days before attack

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE