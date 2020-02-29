'As a contiguous neighbour...': India reacts cautiously to US-Taliban peace deal ending Afghan war

India on Saturday reacted cautiously to the US-Taliban peace deal, saying that its consistent policy has been to support all opportunities that can bring peace, security and stability in Afghanistan and ensure end of terrorism.

The US and Taliban signed a landmark peace deal in Qatari capital Doha after months of negotiations. The peace deal will provide for the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.

India's Ambassador to Qatar P Kumaran was among a host of diplomats present at the ceremony in Doha where the deal was signed by US Special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban Leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

"India's consistent policy is to support all opportunities that can bring peace, security and stability in Afghanistan; end violence; cut ties with international terrorism; and lead to a lasting political settlement through an Afghan led, Afghan owned and Afghan controlled process," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

"As a contiguous neighbour, India will continue to extend all support to the Government and people of Afghanistan in realising their aspirations for a peaceful, democratic and prosperous future where the interest of all sections of Afghan society are protected," Kumar said.

As the Taliban signed the peace deal in Doha, Afghan and US governments issued a joint declaration in Kabul.

According to the historic peace accord, the US will start withdrawing the troops in return for Taliban security guarantees after a war that has lasted over 18 years. The accord will lead to intra-Afghan talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban among other negotiations.

The Afghan government was not directly involved in the talks leading up to the Saturday's deal signed in Doha. However, the US Defense Secretary Mark Esper joined Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to issue a joint declaration with the government.