India issues 1st statement on death sentence of ousted Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina: 'As a close neighbour...'

India on Monday issued a statement after a court in Dhaka sentenced former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina to death. The tribunal found Hasina, aged 78, guilty of committing crimes against humanity during last year's student-led protests and handed her the death penalty. Hasina had fled Bangladesh amid violent unrest in the country and has since been living in exile in the Indian capital.

What did India say in its statement?

In its statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said: "India has noted the verdict announced by the ‘International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh’ concerning former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina." It added: "As a close neighbour, India remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including in peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country." The statement further said: "We will always engage constructively with all stakeholders to that end." Hasina has been staying in a secret safe house in Delhi, her son Sajeeb Wazed earlier said. The MEA statement comes after Bangladesh requested India to extradite Hasina following the court verdict.

How did Hasina react to the verdict?

The three-member tribunal pronounced its verdict against Hasina and her two aides -- former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and ex-police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun. After the order, Hasina reacted with sharp words, saying it revealed the "brazen and murderous intent of extremist figures in an unelected government." She added: "I wholly deny the accusations that have been made against me in the ICT. I mourn all of the deaths that occurred in July and August of last year, on both sides of the political divide. But neither I nor other political leaders ordered the killing of protesters."

What happened in Bangladesh last year?

A student-led anti-government uprising had rocked Bangladesh in July and August of last year. An estimated 1,400 people were killed and thousands others injured -- most of them by gunfire from security forces. It was the worst episode of violence in the country since its 1971 war of independence. Bangladesh was earlier part of Pakistan.