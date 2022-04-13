Aryan Khan case: NCB suspends 2 investigating officers for ‘suspicious activities’

The Narcotics Control Bureau on Wednesday suspended two chief investigating officers in the Mumbai drugs case involving Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

Superintendent VV Singh and Intelligence Officer Ashish Ranjan Prasad have been suspended with immediate effect after the NCB found their involvement in suspicious activities, as per reports. Aryan Khan was granted bail in the case by the Bombay High Court.

The action from the NCB reportedly comes due to suspicious activities in Ganesh Shire case involving 380 grams of drugs where the two are accused of miscommunication. The main accused in the case was granted bail.

READ | Deogarh ropeway accident: Viral video shows how the mishap took place

The NCB made arrests including that of star child Aryan Khan back on October 3, 2021, booking him under relevant sections of the NDPS Act (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) for conspiracy, possession, sale, purchase and illicit trafficking of banned substances.