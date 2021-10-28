Aryan Khan gets bail: THIS is what Bombay High Court told NCB

After 26 days in custody, megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was granted bail by Bombay High Court in the Mumbai drugs case. Co-accused Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were also granted bail.

The Bombay High Court granted bail after hearing the arguments for 3 days where India’s former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, representing Aryan Khan, called the arrests by NCB arbitrary. While granting bail to Aryan Khan, the Bombay High Court stated that there is no ground to keep the accused in the Mumbai drugs case in jail. The bail plea was being heard by a single HC bench of Justice N W Sambre.

Granting the bails, Justice Sambre said, "All three pleas are allowed. I will pass detailed orders by tomorrow evening.”

The battery of lawyers representing the star kid then sought the judge's permission to submit cash bail. The court refused the request and stated surety is to be provided. The judge noted that he could have given the order tomorrow also, but gave it today.

Aryan Khan will now be released either tomorrow (Friday) or day after (Saturday).