Twist in Aryan Khan drugs case as witness makes SHOCKING claims against NCB

In a sensational twist in Aryan Khan's drug case, a witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the case said that he was asked b the anti-drugs agency to sign a blank panchnama in Mumbai drugs case.

Prabhakar Sail, an aide of absconding witness KP Gosavi, claimed that he is a personal bodyguard to Gosavi. It may be recalled that Gosavi is the same private investigator whose selfie with Aryan Khan went viral.

Top NCB official Sameer Wankhede, however, rejected Prabhakar's claim and said he would give "a fitting reply".

Prabhakar Sail claimed in an affidavit that he overheard a Rs 18 crore deal and claimed that he felt a threat to his life from NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

In his affidavit, Prabhakar said that he was a witness to the events that unfolded on October 2 after the raid. According to Prabhakar, he was with Gosavi on the night of the raid and the NCB officials made him sign blank papers as panchnama. Prabhakar also claimed that he wasn't aware of the seizure.

Meanwhile, NCB sources called the claims "baseless", questioning if money had changed hands, "why would someone be in jail?".

A source said that Prabhakar is making the claims "just to malign the (agency's) image".