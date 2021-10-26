Aryan Khan drugs case: Who is KP Gosavi? The NCB witness with tainted past

The Mumbai-cruise-drug bust case involving Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is becoming bigger and murkier by the day with new sensational revelations coming up every day. One name that has prominently surfaced in this case is that of KP Gosavi.

In a fresh allegation against Gosavi, one of the independent witnesses of the Narcotics Control Bureau, Prabhakar Sail who is also Gosavi's personal bodyguard alleged that Gosavi along with an NCB official had demanded Rs 25 crore to let off the Bollywood megastar's son Aryan.

The witness filed an affidavit regarding the same claiming he overheard Gosavi telling one Sam D'Souza over the phone about a demand of Rs 25 crore to let off Aryan Khan and to finally settle at Rs 18 crore of which Rs 8 crore was to be given to NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

Aryan Khan was arrested for alleged use of banned substances on October 3.

Who is KP Gosavi?

KP Gosavi is one of the nine independent witnesses of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Mumbai cruise drugs seizure case.

Gosavi was seen in a selfie with Aryan Khan after NCB raids leading to the arrest of SRK's son and several others earlier this month.

Speaking to a media house, KP Gosavi claimed that Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan had requested him to call his parents.

KP Gosavi claims he did not know NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede previously and only had seen him on television.

According to police, Gosavi was booked for allegedly duping a Pune-based man on the pretext of offering a job in Malaysia.

Chinmay Deshmukh who was allegedly cheated to the tune of Rs 3.09 lakh by Gosavi, had registered the complaint against him.

Deshmukh had contacted Gosavi after seeing an advertisement on social media about some vacancy in the hotel industry in Malaysia.

The complaint letter says while promising a job in Malaysia, Gosavi collectively took Rs 3.09 lakh from him in installments.

However, he neither offered any job to him nor paid his money back, an official from Faraskhana police station said.

The complaint was registered in 2018 under various IPC sections, including 420 (cheating), and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

Pune police issued a lookout circular against him in connection with the case which prevents a person from leaving the country.

The Pune Police also arrested his assistant Sherbano Qureshi in connection with the case.