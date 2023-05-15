Aryan Khan drug case timeline: Why was SRK’s son arrested, role of ex-NCB officer Sameer Wankhede

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan during his arrest (Photo - PTI)

A fresh twist has emerged in the drug bust case which involved Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in October 2021, where former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede had headed the operation against a Mumbai cruise party.

The CBI has alleged in its FIR filed against former Mumbai Zone Narcotics Control Bureau head Sameer Wankhede in the Aryan Khan drug seizure case, that the latter concealed information regarding his foreign trips and buying expensive watches.

The CBI has also seized Wankhede’s mobile phone and it has been sent to a forensic lab to retrieve data. A team of experts has been formed specially for this. This comes as fresh allegations of Rs 25 crore bribery surfaced against the former NCB director.

Why was Aryan Khan arrested by NCB?

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB in October 2021 in connection with a Mumbai cruise drug bust case, where it was alleged that Aryan Khan was consuming and had possession of banned substances and narcotics aboard the cruise.

It was alleged that Aryan Khan was consuming drugs while attending a party with his friends on a cruise in Mumbai. Aryan Khan was kept in custody for over a week, and it took multiple hearings before he was released on bail.

After several months of court hearings regarding the drug bust by NCB, Aryan Khan was acquitted in the case and was termed not guilty.

Role of Sameer Wankhede in Aryan Khan’s arrest

Sameer Wankhede was the Zonal Director of NCB at the time and had headed the operation of the Mumbai cruise drug bust, in which Aryan Khan was arrested. He later landed in controversy after it was alleged that he demanded Rs 25 crore bribe from Shah Rukh Khan.

An FIR has been filed by CBI against Sameer Wankhede, alleging that he had aided his witnesses into demanding Rs 25 crore bribe from Shah Rukh Khan, threatening him that his son Aryan Khan will be sent to jail in a drug case if it is not paid.

Sameer Wankhede’s foreign trips and expensive watches also came under scrutiny after the FIR, with no justification regarding the same offered yet.

