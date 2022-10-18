Search icon
Aryan Khan case: NCB's inquiry report flags lapses in investigation, 'suspicious actions' by 7-8 agency officials

The internal report has flagged “suspicious behaviour” on part of 7-8 officers of the NCB, including some who are no longer with the agency.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 08:36 PM IST

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in NCB custody - File Photo

A 3,000-page NCB vigilance inquiry report, submitted to the chief of the agency three months back, has highlighted several irregularities in the investigation of the Cordelia drug bust case involving Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. 

The internal report has flagged “suspicious behaviour” on part of 7-8 officers of the NCB, including some who are no longer with the agency. 

The NCB had arrested Aryan Khan in October 2021 along with 15 others in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case. Later, the star kid was given a clean chit as he was not named by the agency in the case. 

In October 2021, a Special Investigation Team set up by the NCB to probe allegations of impropriety by its officers, including IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, in their handling of the Aryan Khan case. The SIT is said to have submitted the report in July this year. 

"The investigation found that there were many irregularities in the case. Questions have also been raised about the intention of the officers involved in the investigation," NDTV quoted a source as saying. 

The internal report mentions that statements of 65 people were recorded as part of the investigation into the drugs-on-cruise case probe, out of which some people changed their statements three to four times. The inquiry also uncovered lapses in the investigation of some other cases, reports said, adding that reports have been sent about all these cases.

"The role of 7 to 8 NCB officers has been found to be suspicious in this case, for which departmental inquiry has been initiated. Permission has been sought from senior officers to take action against those who are outside NCB," NDTV quoted an NCB official as saying. 

Oral health: What causes tooth discoloration?
New Audi Q3 launched in India, see images of the luxury SUV
Rajpath is now Kartavya Path: PM Modi to unveil Rs 13,000-crore Central Vista Avenue tomorrow; see pics
Bank Holidays in September 2022: Banks to remain shut for 13 days next month, check state-wise list
Viral photos that sparked BTS' V, BLACKPINK's Jennie dating rumours
First-image
SL vs UAE: Spinner Karthik Meiyappan takes first hat-trick of T20 WC 2022, Sri Lanka collapse at 117/5
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
