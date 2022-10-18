Aryan Khan case: NCB's inquiry report flags lapses in investigation, 'suspicious actions' by 7-8 agency officials

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in NCB custody - File Photo

A 3,000-page NCB vigilance inquiry report, submitted to the chief of the agency three months back, has highlighted several irregularities in the investigation of the Cordelia drug bust case involving Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

The internal report has flagged “suspicious behaviour” on part of 7-8 officers of the NCB, including some who are no longer with the agency.

The NCB had arrested Aryan Khan in October 2021 along with 15 others in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case. Later, the star kid was given a clean chit as he was not named by the agency in the case.

In October 2021, a Special Investigation Team set up by the NCB to probe allegations of impropriety by its officers, including IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, in their handling of the Aryan Khan case. The SIT is said to have submitted the report in July this year.

"The investigation found that there were many irregularities in the case. Questions have also been raised about the intention of the officers involved in the investigation," NDTV quoted a source as saying.

The internal report mentions that statements of 65 people were recorded as part of the investigation into the drugs-on-cruise case probe, out of which some people changed their statements three to four times. The inquiry also uncovered lapses in the investigation of some other cases, reports said, adding that reports have been sent about all these cases.

"The role of 7 to 8 NCB officers has been found to be suspicious in this case, for which departmental inquiry has been initiated. Permission has been sought from senior officers to take action against those who are outside NCB," NDTV quoted an NCB official as saying.