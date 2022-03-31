Aryan Khan case: Court grants NCB team 60 more days to file charge sheet

A Special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on Thursday granted a 60-days extension to the Special Investigating Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to file a charge sheet in the Cordelia cruise drug case in which Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and others are accused.

The SIT probing the case had sought 90 days of extension in filing a charge sheet. Today was the last day to file the charge sheet.

Earlier in December, the Bombay High Court relieved Aryan Khan, who was arrested in the drugs-on-cruise case, from appearing before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) every week.

However, the court had directed him to appear before Delhi`s Special Investigation Team (SIT) whenever summoned.

The SIT took over the investigation of the case in November last year after allegations of pay-offs were levelled against Mumbai Zonal officer of the NCB Sameer Wankhede by Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik and he was dismissed from further probing the case.

Aryan Khan got bail in October 2021

Aryan Khan, along with other accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, was granted bail by the High Court on October 28 in the drugs-on-cruise case.

What’s the case?

An NCB team had busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night.

Eight persons were detained for questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the case.

Eight people were later arrested on October 3 including, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha.

Later, a total of 20 people were arrested in connection with the case.