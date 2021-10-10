Aryan Khan case: Accused woman hid drugs in sanitary pads, claims NCB

A woman, who is accused in the Mumbai drugs case, had carried drugs by concealing it in a sanitary napkin, revealed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday.

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned film producer Imtiyaz Khatri in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case, and asked him to appear before the agency on October 11.

The NCB on Saturday also questioned the driver of actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who was arrested in connection with a drug seizure case.

The narcotics control agency on Saturday arrested a drug peddler following questioning in the drugs-on-cruise case, taking the number of total arrests in the case to 19.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on October 2. As many as 18 arrests have been made so far.

A Mumbai Magistrate court had on Thursday sent Aryan Khan and seven others to judicial custody for 14 days.

Satish Maneshinde, the lawyer arguing in defence of Aryan Khan had earlier said in the Court, "Accused number 1, Aryan Khan was invited for the party... nothing has been found in his possession. He is arrested only based on chats."