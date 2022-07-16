Search icon
Arvind Kejriwal vs Narendra Modi: Delhi CM counters 'revadi' remark with 'friends' loan' attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's warning against the freebie culture hasn't gone down well with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who countered that providing free education, healthcare and electricity doesn't amount to doling out freebies. He said providing basic facilities to the masses would lay the foundation for India's ascension to the position of the world's best country. He also attacked PM Modi without naming him, saying the waiving of loans of friends qualifies as handing out freebies.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 05:57 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal didn't directly name Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the attack. (File)

"I will tell you who is distributing 'Revadis' and giving freebies. This waiving of friends' loans worth thousands of crores and getting contracts worth thousands of crores from foreign tours for friends are giving freebies," he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accuses the Narendra Modi government of waiving loans of the PM's alleged industrialist friends.

Kejriwal, who runs several popular welfare schemes, said free education and health services need to be provided to all citizens of the country, in order to make India the most developed country in the world.

"Through Farishtey scheme we saved 13,000 lives with timely free treatment to injured people in accidents. Ask their families, if Kejriwal is distributing "Revadis" or doing a virtuous thing," the Delhi chief minister told a press conference.

PM Modi, while inaugurating the Bundelkhand Expressway in UP, cautioned against what he called the 'revari' culture. He said distributing freebies to seek votes is very dangerous for the country's development and economy. 

With inputs from PTI

