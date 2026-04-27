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Arvind Kejriwal to skip HC hearing, expresses distrust in Judge Swarana Kanta, eyes SC appeal

In a major development in Arvind Kejriwal's Delhi excise policy case, the Aam Aadmi Party chief has decided not to appear before the High Court, citing complete distrust in Justice Swarana Kanta. 

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 27, 2026, 11:18 AM IST

Arvind Kejriwal to skip HC hearing, expresses distrust in Judge Swarana Kanta, eyes SC appeal
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In a major development in Arvind Kejriwal's Delhi excise policy case, the Aam Aadmi Party chief has decided not to appear before the High Court, citing complete distrust in Justice Swarana Kanta.  In a letter addressed to Justice Swarana Kanta, Kejriwal said he has chosen to follow Mahatma Gandhi's path of Satyagraha and reserves the right to move the Supreme Court to challenge her verdict.

Arvind Kejriwal's hope of receiving justice shatters'

"My hope of receiving justice from Justice Swarana Kanta Ji has been shattered. Therefore, I have decided to follow the path of Gandhiji's Satyagraha. Heeding the voice of my conscience, I have made a decision," Kejriwal said in the letter, as per AAP sources."I reserve the right to approach the Supreme Court to appeal against her verdict," he added.

 

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