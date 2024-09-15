Arvind Kejriwal to resign as Delhi CM: Here are top contenders to replace AAP chief

While announcing his decision, Kejriwal stated that he will convene an AAP MLA meeting in the coming days, after which an AAP leader would take over as CM.

Days after getting bail in the liquor policy case, AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal has announced that he will resign from the post of Delhi Chief Minister in the next two days and would demand early polls as he vowed not to sit in the national capital’s CM chair till people give him a "certificate of honesty".

Kejriwal’s decision to resign has now left a question among the people as to who will be the next chief minister of Delhi.

While announcing his decision, Kejriwal stated that he would convene an AAP MLA meeting in the coming days, after which an AAP leader would take over as CM.

Here are the top contenders who could replace Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi Chief Minister:

Atishi: She is one of the most vocal leaders of AAP and is highly expected to become Delhi’s next chief minister. She is currently serving as the minister of Women and Child Development, Education, Tourism, Art, Culture and Language, Public Works Department, and Power in the Delhi government.

Saurabh Bharadwaj: Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj is amongst the top contenders to replace Kejriwal as Delhi CM. He was the Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board and Minister of Health, Urban development, and water since 9 March 2023.

Gopal Rai: Gopal Rai currently serves as the Delhi Cabinet Minister for the Environment, Forest and Wildlife, Development and General Administration Department. After Kejriwal, Rai can become the next CM of the national capital.

Kejriwal walks out of jail on Friday after being granted bail by the Supreme Court in a case filed by CBI in relation to the now-scrapped excise policy.

Kejriwal became the seventh high-profile leader to be granted bail in the case, following AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Vijay Nair, and Bharat Rashtra Samithi's K Kavitha.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.