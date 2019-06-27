Arvind Kejriwal to AAP MLAs: Meet people in your constituency, listen to their problems

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal Thursday asked party MLAs to meet people in their assembly constituencies and listen to the problems related to basic amenities in their areas.

The chief minister, who held a meeting with party MLAs at his residence, also asked them to take their work to the people, discuss the progress with them and resolve problems related to these initiatives with immediate effect.

The AAP termed the programme 'Aapka Vidhayak Aapke Dwar' under which the MLAs would go to the doorsteps of people in their assembly, listen to the problems related to basic amenities.

"Every day, in one part of your assembly constituency, go door to door, meet your constituents and present to them a report of the Delhi government's work, and resolve people's complaints if they report any problems," Kejriwal told the MLAs.

Delhi State Convenor and Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai was also present in the meeting.

He said that a team will be formed by the state unit to monitor this programme.

"A team will be constituted at each 'Vidhan Sabha' to track the progress on a local level, he said.

A team of volunteers associated with the Delhi unit of the party will be appointed for day-to-day tracking of the various AAP MLAs in the city, the party said.

The team will prepare a report of the 'Aapka Vidhayak Aapke Dwar' programme for the chief minister every day. On the basis of the report, from time to time, the future strategy for the programme will be revised.