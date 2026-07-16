Arvind Kejriwal suggests PM appoint Sonam Wangchuk as Education Minister amid hunger strike

Kejriwal suggested the Prime Minister appoint Wangchuk as the Union Education Minister to replace Dharmnendra Pradhan; however, he expressed scepticism.

Former Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal arrived at Jantar Mantar to meet activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike here for the 19th consecutive day today. While launching a scathing attack on the Union government, he alleged that the Centre's "arrogant" refusal to address widespread examination irregularities is a betrayal of the nation's youth.

Kejriwal bats for Sonam Wangchuk as Education Minister

Kejriwal suggested the Prime Minister appoint Wangchuk as the Union Education Minister to replace Dharmnendra Pradhan; however, he expressed scepticism.

"I want to tell the government: either listen to the voice of the youth, or these very young people will throw you out of power in 2029... I urge the Prime Minister and the country's 1.4 billion citizens to desire that Sonam Wangchuk be appointed as the Education Minister in his place," Kejriwal said.

#WATCH | Former Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal arrives at Jantar Mantar to meet activist Sonam Wangchuk who has been on a hunger strike here for the 19th consecutive day today. pic.twitter.com/N08OysbJaQ — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2026

"I know the Prime Minister won't do this; he would fear that Sonam Wangchuk might take revolutionary steps... I want to tell them again: do not be so arrogant. The government that preceded yours was also incredibly arrogant. There is an English saying: 'History repeats itself.' It was right here at Jantar Mantar on April 4, 2011, when Anna Hazare sat here. Three years later, the government of that time was voted out. Three years from now, your government will be voted out if you do not listen to the voice of the youth," Kejriwal added.

Kejriwal also criticised the Centre for its perceived inaction, warning that the failure to protect the interests of the youth would have significant political consequences. "Exam papers are being leaked constantly, day after day. There are irregularities in the papers and flaws in the evaluation process. When the NEET paper leaked, 20 students committed suicide, yet the government took no measures to assure anyone that leaks wouldn't recur."

He added, "Do not be so arrogant. History repeats itself. It was right here at Jantar Mantar on April 4, 2011, when Anna Hazare sat here. Three years later, the government of that time was voted out. Three years from now, your government will be voted out if you do not listen."

Kejriwal's remarks come amidst heightened protests at Jantar Mantar over alleged irregularities in national competitive examinations and broader concerns regarding educational policy.

On the other hand, AAP Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj, who also visited Wangchukk, said that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shouldn't be replaced with Nitin Gadkari and Smriti Irani. "Whoever comes new (education minister), it is possible that they might not turn out well, too. The question that was on everyone's mind... don't just replace Dharmendra Pradhan with Nitin Gadkari or Smriti Irani. If you appoint a scientist like Sonam Wangchuk as the country's Education Minister, it will send a powerful message to the entire world... People see a reflection of Gandhi ji in Sonam Wangchuk, a man undertaking 'Satyagraha' and willing to sacrifice his life for the country, trying to make this government heed his demands through non-violence. We, too, echo what Arvind Kejriwal said: we want everyone - opposition parties, student leaders, various organisations, social groups - to come on the 20th and march towards Parliament."

Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike

The remarks come amidst heightened protests at Jantar Mantar over alleged irregularities in national competitive examinations and broader concerns regarding educational policy. Activist Sonam Wanghuk has been n indefinite hunger strike despite his deteriorating health. Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court observed that "the life of every citizen is precious and all efforts ought to be made by the government authorities to save the same," while directing that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's medical condition be clinically monitored daily during his ongoing hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.

The Court further directed that any medical intervention required, based on the opinion of government doctors, should be provided.

(With ANI inputs)