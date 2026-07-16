FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Once strong supporter of PM Modi, why is Sonam Wangchuk now demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation?

Explained: Why Sonam Wangchuk turned from Modi supporter to government critic

FIFA World Cup 2026: How Messi And Argentina Survived To Reach World Cup Final | ARG vs ENG

FIFA World Cup 2026: How Messi And Argentina Survived To Reach World Cup Final | ARG vs ENG

Arvind Kejriwal suggests PM appoint Sonam Wangchuk as Education Minister amid hunger strike

Arvind Kejriwal suggests PM appoint Sonam Wangchuk as Education Minister

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Arvind Kejriwal suggests PM appoint Sonam Wangchuk as Education Minister amid hunger strike

Kejriwal suggested the Prime Minister appoint Wangchuk as the Union Education Minister to replace Dharmnendra Pradhan; however, he expressed scepticism.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jul 16, 2026, 07:46 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal suggests PM appoint Sonam Wangchuk as Education Minister amid hunger strike
Arvind Kejriwal suggests PM appoint Sonam Wangchuk as Education Minister amid hunger strike(Source: ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Former Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal arrived at Jantar Mantar to meet activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike here for the 19th consecutive day today. While launching a scathing attack on the Union government, he alleged that the Centre's "arrogant" refusal to address widespread examination irregularities is a betrayal of the nation's youth. 

Kejriwal bats for Sonam Wangchuk as Education Minister

Kejriwal suggested the Prime Minister appoint Wangchuk as the Union Education Minister to replace Dharmnendra Pradhan; however, he expressed scepticism. 

"I want to tell the government: either listen to the voice of the youth, or these very young people will throw you out of power in 2029... I urge the Prime Minister and the country's 1.4 billion citizens to desire that Sonam Wangchuk be appointed as the Education Minister in his place," Kejriwal said.

 "I know the Prime Minister won't do this; he would fear that Sonam Wangchuk might take revolutionary steps... I want to tell them again: do not be so arrogant. The government that preceded yours was also incredibly arrogant. There is an English saying: 'History repeats itself.' It was right here at Jantar Mantar on April 4, 2011, when Anna Hazare sat here. Three years later, the government of that time was voted out. Three years from now, your government will be voted out if you do not listen to the voice of the youth," Kejriwal added.

Kejriwal also criticised the Centre for its perceived inaction, warning that the failure to protect the interests of the youth would have significant political consequences. "Exam papers are being leaked constantly, day after day. There are irregularities in the papers and flaws in the evaluation process. When the NEET paper leaked, 20 students committed suicide, yet the government took no measures to assure anyone that leaks wouldn't recur."

He added, "Do not be so arrogant. History repeats itself. It was right here at Jantar Mantar on April 4, 2011, when Anna Hazare sat here. Three years later, the government of that time was voted out. Three years from now, your government will be voted out if you do not listen."

Kejriwal's remarks come amidst heightened protests at Jantar Mantar over alleged irregularities in national competitive examinations and broader concerns regarding educational policy. 

On the other hand, AAP Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj, who also visited Wangchukk, said that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shouldn't be replaced with Nitin Gadkari and Smriti Irani. "Whoever comes new (education minister), it is possible that they might not turn out well, too. The question that was on everyone's mind... don't just replace Dharmendra Pradhan with Nitin Gadkari or Smriti Irani. If you appoint a scientist like Sonam Wangchuk as the country's Education Minister, it will send a powerful message to the entire world... People see a reflection of Gandhi ji in Sonam Wangchuk, a man undertaking 'Satyagraha' and willing to sacrifice his life for the country, trying to make this government heed his demands through non-violence. We, too, echo what Arvind Kejriwal said: we want everyone - opposition parties, student leaders, various organisations, social groups - to come on the 20th and march towards Parliament."

Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike

The remarks come amidst heightened protests at Jantar Mantar over alleged irregularities in national competitive examinations and broader concerns regarding educational policy. Activist Sonam Wanghuk has been n indefinite hunger strike despite his deteriorating health. Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court observed that "the life of every citizen is precious and all efforts ought to be made by the government authorities to save the same," while directing that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's medical condition be clinically monitored daily during his ongoing hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.

The Court further directed that any medical intervention required, based on the opinion of government doctors, should be provided.

(With ANI inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    India's First Hydrogen-Powered Train to launch July 17 in Haryana: Route, features and why it matters| Explained
    India's First Hydrogen-Powered Train to launch July 17 in Haryana
    New US Visa Rules: Cap on duration of stay for foreign students, journalists revised; Know other changes
    New US Visa Rules: Cap on duration of stay for students, journalists revised
    Once strong supporter of PM Modi, why is Sonam Wangchuk now demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation?
    Explained: Why Sonam Wangchuk turned from Modi supporter to government critic
    Viral video: Vivek Oberoi 'shamelessly evades' speaking on Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike; netizens brutally bash him: 'Salman bhai sahi tha'
    Vivek Oberoi 'shamelessly evades' speaking on Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike
    Arvind Kejriwal suggests PM appoint Sonam Wangchuk as Education Minister amid hunger strike
    Arvind Kejriwal suggests PM appoint Sonam Wangchuk as Education Minister
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
    The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
    Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
    Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
    In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
    In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
    Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
    From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
    From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
    From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement