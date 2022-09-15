Arvind Kejriwal’s run-in with Gujarat cops over auto ride prompts offer of unique ‘gifts’ from BJP

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s recent visit to Gujarat ahead of the assembly elections in the state has been making waves in the political arena, with the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) missing no chance of hitting out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief.

Several days after the AAP supremo had an argument with Gujarat Police personnel after they tried to stop him from travelling in a three-wheeler, Delhi BJP MLAs reaches his official residence of Kejriwal to offer him a “gift” of five auto rickshaws.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, along with other BJP leaders, reached the Flagstaff Road residence of CM Arvind Kejriwal along with their unique “gifts”, slamming the AAP chief for his “drama” in Gujarat.

Kejriwal has a convoy of 27 vehicles but he enacted a drama in Gujarat by insisting on travelling in an autorickshaw, Bidhuri had said outside the Delhi CM’s residence, as per PTI reports.

Slamming Kejriwal for his auto ride, Bidhuri said, “He has a convoy of 27 vehicles and 200 security personnel have been deployed for his security and yet he enacted a drama by insisting on travelling in an autorickshaw in Gujarat. So, we are gifting him these autos to fulfil his wish of travelling in three-wheelers in Delhi.”

During a two-day visit to Gujarat earlier this week, Kejriwal had dinner at an auto driver's house in Ahmedabad on September 12. He was picked up from his five-star hotel by the auto driver. BJP had slammed this move by the AAP chief, calling it a publicity stunt.

A heated argument broke out between Kejriwal and police personnel part of his security detail after they tried to stop him from travelling in the auto citing security concerns. The argument was finally settled when a policeman sat beside the auto driver, and two security vehicles followed.

During his argument with the Gujarat police, Kejriwal had insisted that he should be allowed to travel by an autorickshaw for dinner without any security.

(With PTI inputs)

