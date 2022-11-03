‘Will take citizens to Ayodhya Ram Temple after winning’: Arvind Kejriwal’s big claims ahead of Gujarat elections 2022

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo)

The Election Commission of India announced the voting schedule of the Gujarat assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal made several big claims when it comes to winning in the upcoming polls.

Just mere minutes after the elections schedule was announced by the ECI, Arvind Kejriwal took to social media and posted a video message for the citizens of Gujarat, sending them a “message of love”, where he claimed that his party is “definitely” winning the elections.

Earlier, AAP backed their claims of winning with several reports, including one from the Intelligence Bureau (IB). AAP has claimed that they will win the Gujarat assembly elections with a significant majority, defeating the currently ruling Bhartiya Janta Party.

In the one-minute video message, Arvind Kejriwal said, “I am your brother, part of your family. Give me one chance and I'll give you free electricity; build schools and hospitals... and take you to Ayodhya's Ram Temple.”

This week, AAP has launched several attacks on BJP over the “huge corruption” in Gujarat, which eventually led to the collapse of the Morbi bridge last week, claiming over 134 lives. Kejriwal also demanded the resignation of Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel over the Morbi tragedy.

There are a total of 182 seats in Gujarat, out of which AAP is set to win around 90 to 95 seats, according to the party, which has expressed its confidence in winning in the state over the last few months. AAP is also fielding candidates from all 182 seats, in a big move of confidence.

The voting for Assembly elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5 while the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8, along with Himachal Pradesh, the Election Commission announced on Thursday.

The term of the 182-member state Assembly ends on February 18, 2023. With the announcement of the polling schedule, the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect in the state with immediately effect.

