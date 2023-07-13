Arvind Kejriwal's advice for people Delhi amid Yamuna flood: 'Don't go on routes near...'

Delhi Yamuna crisis: The stretch that connects Majnu ka Tila with Kashmere Gate is shut.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged the people of the national capital to use roads near the Yamuna river. The river is flowing at 208.48 metres, which is three metres above the danger mark, inundating several low-lying areas.

"The water level of Yamuna is rising continuously. Now the level has reached 208.46 metres. Due to the rising water level, the water of Yamuna has come on the roads around it. You are requested not to go on these routes," he said in a tweet in Hindi, adding that people living in these areas are being evacuated to safety.

The Yamuna river's water level has been rising steadily over the past three days. The water level shot up from 203.14 metres at 11 am on Sunday to 205.4 metres at 5 pm on Monday, breaching the danger mark of 205.33 metres 18 hours earlier than expected.

The water level breached the previous all-time record of 207.49 metres by 1 pm on Wednesday and the 208-metre mark by 10 pm.

The Kejriwal government has urged the Centre to stop the water discharge from the Hathni Kund Barrage.

Several areas near the Yamuna river are inundated. The Ring Road in posh Civil Lines is flooded. The stretch that connects Majnu ka Tila with Kashmere Gate is shut. This stretch is near the official residence of Kejriwal.

The water treatment plant at Wazirabad has been shut. All schools have been ordered shut due to water logging.

12 disaster management teams are on standby.

With inputs from PTI