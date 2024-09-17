Twitter
Arvind Kejriwal resigns as Delhi Chief Minister, tenders his resignation to LG

Delhi Minister Atishi to take over as the next CM of Delhi.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 17, 2024, 05:17 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has resigned from his post and tendered his resignation to Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena. Atishi to take over as the next CM of Delhi. The duo AAP leaders met Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday evening. Atishi has staked claim to the top post.

Kejriwal announced his decision to resign in ‘two days’ while addressing his party workers. He was released from jail on Friday hours after getting bail by the Supreme Court in an alleged corruption case filed by the CBI linked to the Delhi excise policy case.

Meanwhile, Atishi, 43, will be Delhi's youngest chief minister and is also set to become the second current woman chief minister in the country after West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee. Atishi currently holds the most number of portfolios in the Delhi Cabinet, serving as the Minister for Finance, Water, Education, Public Works, Power, Revenue, Planning, Services, Law, Vigilance, and other key departments.

READ | Who is IPS Manoj Kumar Verma, the new Kolkata Police Commissioner?

The AAP leader has played a crucial role in maintaining the party's stability, particularly during the imprisonment of Kejriwal and other senior leaders, when she managed the party's operations along with other leaders. Kejriwal proposed Atishi as his successor during a meeting of AAP legislators, who unanimously supported it. The current term of the Delhi Assembly is set to expire on February 11, 2025. The last Assembly election in the national capital was held on February 8, 2020.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

